Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

DCT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.27.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -378.00. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,718,433 shares of company stock valued at $302,119,090. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accenture plc purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,116 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,486,000 after acquiring an additional 847,073 shares during the period. Finally, Chubb Ltd purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,146,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.