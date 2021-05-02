DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $133.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:DTE opened at $140.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $141.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

