DSP Group (DSPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $31.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, analysts expect DSP Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,869.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774 over the last three months. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

