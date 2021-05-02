DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DITHF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded DS Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut DS Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

DITHF stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. DS Smith has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.99.

DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

