Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
