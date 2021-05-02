Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

