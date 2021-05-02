DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

DKNG stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

