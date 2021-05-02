Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $149.19 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $151.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

