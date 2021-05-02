Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $46,000 in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimerix alerts:

CMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $746.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.