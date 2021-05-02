Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Position in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) by 135.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Mohawk Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MWK. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWK opened at $21.70 on Friday. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 64,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $2,201,704.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,975. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

