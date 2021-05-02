Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 134.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSSE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSSE stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $426.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSSE. DA Davidson increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

