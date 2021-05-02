Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

In other news, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 464,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,936,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $334,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 468,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,051,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,157 shares of company stock worth $1,310,760. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 348.21%.

Atlanticus Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.