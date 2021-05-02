Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 1,560 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 135.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Camtek accounts for about 1.0% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Camtek were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $34.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

