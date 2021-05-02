Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 135.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Freedom accounts for 0.8% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Freedom were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRHC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Freedom during the third quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freedom during the third quarter worth $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Freedom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 2.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freedom alerts:

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.04. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $61.77.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.23 million during the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 36.38%.

Freedom Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.