Donald L. Hagan LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.52.

TSCO stock opened at $188.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

