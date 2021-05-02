Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 38 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $337.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

