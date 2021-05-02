Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after buying an additional 1,192,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after buying an additional 965,567 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after buying an additional 816,725 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

