Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $657,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,364,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

