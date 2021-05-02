Donald L. Hagan LLC Cuts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 0.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

ABC stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $122.09.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

