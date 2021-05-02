Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 45,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 38,066 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $81.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

