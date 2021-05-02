Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $460.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $422.34 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.61 and its 200 day moving average is $381.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

