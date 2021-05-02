Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $405.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.68.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $422.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.03. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

