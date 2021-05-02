Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $422.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.03. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $435.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
