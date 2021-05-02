Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $422.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.03. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $435.58.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.