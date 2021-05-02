Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.67. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

NYSE:DLB opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $103.88.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,193. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

