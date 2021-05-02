Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 74,083 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,026,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Harvard Bioscience worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $276.69 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

