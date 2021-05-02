Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 668 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.61% of Shore Bancshares worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $8,335,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.93. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

