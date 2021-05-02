Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,591 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,609,000 after buying an additional 49,142 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 80,085 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

CIO opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1,093.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.