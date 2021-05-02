Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,860,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,393 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.07% of Entercom Communications worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 1,278.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 342,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 317,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,196,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Entercom Communications Corp. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $681.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

