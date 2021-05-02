Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Blueprint Medicines worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.44. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPMC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.