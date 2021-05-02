Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,081 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BCE by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in BCE by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $47.25 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.