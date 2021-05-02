Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 170178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

