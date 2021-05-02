DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. DexCom updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $386.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total value of $388,968.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,396,809 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

