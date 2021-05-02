DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $442.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $454.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,396,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 462,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $386.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.99. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

