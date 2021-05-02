Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kellogg (NYSE:K) Target Price to $70.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after purchasing an additional 354,082 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

