Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.