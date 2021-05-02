Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,050.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,299.00 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,181.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,915.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

