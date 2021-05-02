Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $195.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $189.06 on Thursday. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day moving average is $163.53. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

