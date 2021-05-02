Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Update

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 514,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Despegar.com stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 241,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,536. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. Analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

DESP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 271.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 143,492 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 217,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 89,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 761,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $10,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

