Dero (DERO) Market Cap Tops $90.58 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Dero has a total market capitalization of $90.58 million and approximately $894,571.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $8.61 or 0.00015147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,872.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.55 or 0.05144088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $982.29 or 0.01727192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.03 or 0.00476561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.50 or 0.00721801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.65 or 0.00591945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00079457 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.15 or 0.00436326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

