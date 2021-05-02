DerivaDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $161.42 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $161.42 million and $286,975.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $6.19 or 0.00010891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00284431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.46 or 0.01127569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.55 or 0.00717506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,659.85 or 0.99752644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.