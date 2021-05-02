Deri Protocol (DERI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $373,872.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and $373,872.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

