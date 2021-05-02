DEJAVE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,791.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $3,791.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for $1,466.49 or 0.02578769 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 74.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00280165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.32 or 0.01120698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.01 or 0.00736813 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,781.84 or 0.99848742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

