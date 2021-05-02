DeFiner (FIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $218,456.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, DeFiner has traded 62.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $218,456.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00072931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.71 or 0.00857676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00096783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.08798312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047602 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,329,596 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

