Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $16.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.35 to $17.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.33 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $5.54 on Tuesday, reaching $370.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,279. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

