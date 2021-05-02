Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million.

DCPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

