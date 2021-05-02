Decentral Games Market Capitalization Achieves $58.74 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $58.74 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $282.55 or 0.00496770 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

