DecentBet (DBET) Market Cap Reaches $481,622.07

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 71.8% lower against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $481,622.07 and approximately $1,588.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00073824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00848998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,926.08 or 0.08681012 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

