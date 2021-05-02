De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS DLUEY remained flat at $$7.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. De La Rue has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $9.06.
De La Rue Company Profile
Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.