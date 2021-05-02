De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS DLUEY remained flat at $$7.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. De La Rue has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

