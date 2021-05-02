Datacoin (DTC) Price Up 14.4% This Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Datacoin has a total market cap of $22,591.89 and $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001173 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020506 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.