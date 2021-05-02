Databroker 1-Day Volume Tops $284.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $4.56 million and $284.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.47 or 0.00858771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,042.02 or 0.08882438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00047562 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

