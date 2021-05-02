Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DUAVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Dassault Aviation alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $1,100.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,116.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,060.26. Dassault Aviation has a twelve month low of $745.00 and a twelve month high of $1,174.80.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.