Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DUAVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $1,100.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,116.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,060.26. Dassault Aviation has a twelve month low of $745.00 and a twelve month high of $1,174.80.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

